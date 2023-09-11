Of the 25 crashes caused by left-hand turns during that time period, 21 of them were turns onto Nevada from Platte; only four were from Nevada to Platte.

A spokesperson for the city said the change was the most cost-effective solution, with signage costing around $1,500.

Last year the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a total of 21 crashes at the intersection, with seven crashes so far this year. It's unclear how many of those were left-hand turns.

