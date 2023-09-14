New Arvada Center exhibit spotlights the work of colcha embroidery artists from Southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley

There are groups of women in the San Luis Valley who craft elaborate scenes using embroidery, detailing scenes from farms, labor history and mountain landscapes in their region. Their work, known as colcha embroidery, is the focus of a new exhibit opening Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Arvada Center in Arvada.

Colcha embroidery was brought into New Mexico during the Spanish Colonial era and eventually spread into southern Colorado. The traditional style was used for decorating bedspreads and table linens. Birds, flowers and other imagery were common during this time.

During the 1980s, some women in the San Luis Valley began to cover the entire canvas of fabric with more intricate designs. The evolution specific to the valley depicted memories and stories that were important to them and their communities, including Saguache, Antonito and San Luis.

