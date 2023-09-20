State Sen. Faith Winter hospitalized after bike crash
Assistant Senate Majority Leader Faith Winter was hospitalized this week after a crash while riding her bike to the state Capitol.
In a statement posted on social media, the Broomfield lawmaker's loved ones said she was forced to swerve to avoid being struck by a truck and ended up hitting a curb.
"While she was thankfully wearing a helmet, she sustained injuries to her head," according to the post.
Winter was admitted to UC Health, where doctors performed surgery to relieve pressure on her brain. The post said she is now "resting and recovering with a good prognosis."
Winter has served in the legislature since 2014, first in the House before being elected to the state Senate in 2018. She was selected by her Democratic colleagues for the assistant majority leader post earlier this month.
Her friends and family concluded the post with a reminder: "Always wear a helmet and share the road with cyclists."
Winter has long championed transportation issues at the legislature, including a landmark funding bill, a bicycle safety bill, and, most recently, has said she is working on a bill that would boost funding for public transit across the state.
CPR's Nathaniel Minor contributed to this story.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!