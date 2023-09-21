Grand Junction officials take heat for closing Whitman Park where city’s unhoused gathered

“They're just lazy. It's just that simple. You call it whatever you want, but it's laziness,” Anton said. “I go to work every morning, start at 5:30 in the morning, come home every night at five o'clock, done that now for over 30 years.”

Many in the activist community expressed disappointment with the lack of coordination ahead of the decision to close the park. Stephania Vasconez, founder of Grand Junction Mutual Aid Partners, said the unilateral decision to close the park cut against months of progress made by organizers and city staff.

“While I understand the decision was operational and I can only imagine how difficult it is to appease everyone in such a politically diverse community, this decision did not include the housing division or the service providers that have built these relationships and have begun to build the trust that is paramount to empower folks to seek the services and support needed to get into housing. This trust has been eroded and it feels like we're back at square one,” Vasconez said.

More money for homeless service provider

Long after most of the public left Wednesday night’s meeting, Grand Junction City Council did approve nearly $1 million in funding for one of the area’s homeless service providers.

The Joseph Center focuses on emergency housing for homeless women and their children. The grant approved by the city sends $947,704 to the center to help it expand operations. The expansion will provide 20 emergency shelter beds and new shower and laundry facilities, according to Mona Highline, founder of the Joseph Center. It will also pay for 15 beds for the center’s Golden Girls program — a targeted effort to assist homeless women over 50.

“The oldest one that we’ve had so far was 84. She was a retired school teacher and life happened. We were able to find her housing, we were able to get her services,” Highline said.

The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding, a stimulus package signed into law by President Biden in 2021. Grand Junction got around $10 million in the federal covid stimulus funds, which it chose to direct toward housing, homelessness and behavioral health. The vote to fund the Joseph Center passed 6-0, with Mayor Anna Stout absent.

In an interview Thursday, Caton, the city manager, also pushed back on the notion that the city was not acting with sufficient alacrity when it came to helping those who need it.

Ryan Warner/CPR News Metal barricades were erected around Whitman Park in downtown Grand Junction Tuesday. The park is a regular gathering spot for unhoused residents and is set for a future renovation.

“We are adding more resources to housing and unhoused in the recent years than we ever have before and we plan to continue that in 2024,” Caton said.

Prior to Wednesday night’s meeting, City Council met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property at 754 Horizon Drive. That property is the location of a 90-room hotel which the commercial real estate website, LoopNet lists as being for sale for $4.6 million.

The hotel’s inclusion in executive session means the public is not privy to the discussions, but Caton said it is not unreasonable to assume the potential purchase is tied to city housing goals.

“There was an agenda item last night that was for executive session where we had discussed acquisition of a hotel property. So I think that represents back to an earlier question that we're moving at a speed and a trajectory that you've never seen the city move at before,” Caton said.