Frontier Airlines settles lawsuit over pregnancy and nursing rights

Frontier Airlines will be one of the first airlines to allow pilots to pump breast milk in the cockpit.

A settlement was reached between five pilots, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Frontier Airlines resolving an EEOC complaint filed in May 2018 and a lawsuit filed in December 2019. Both the complaint and lawsuit alleged the Denver-based airline discriminated against pregnant and lactating employees.

“Today’s settlement accomplishes a vital goal: ensuring that expectant and new mothers are treated with the fairness and respect they deserve,” said Jayme Jonat, a partner at Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP who represented the pilots.

As part of the settlement, the airline agreed to update and clarify its policies related to accommodations for pregnancy and lactation. The settlement did not not admit liability.