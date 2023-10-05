Louisville residents just voted to remove a city councilor who represented a Marshall fire neighborhood. Here’s why

A member of the Louisville City Council has been recalled and will be replaced, following a campaign organized by a group of Marshall fire survivors who lost their homes.

Maxine Most was elected in 2021 to serve Louisville’s Ward II, which includes several neighborhoods affected by Colorado’s most destructive wildfire. She came under fire over her opposition to waiving greener, stricter building codes for homeowners rebuilding in the Marshall fire’s wake.

The questions of whether to remove Most and elect her replacement appeared on the same ballot.

Of the 4,921 ballots sent out to registered Ward 2 voters, 1,105 were cast in favor of the recall. There were 570 votes against it. Residents also cast 1,082 votes to name Judi Kern as Most’s successor, according to the Louisville City Clerk's Office.

People who supported the ordinance argued it would reduce construction costs and keep rebuilding within the limits of resident’s insurance policies.