Closing Arguments: Prosecutors say officers didn’t follow their own training, defense attorneys say ketamine killed Elijah McClain

Step by step, prosecutors walked jurors through the 18 minutes between when McClain was stopped and when he was loaded up in an ambulance, where he eventually lost his pulse.

They say the officers ignored their training by not paying attention to his breathing. They allege they ignored their training when they didn’t heed him crying out he couldn’t breathe. They didn’t listen to his vital signs, nor did they communicate to paramedics that it was a medical emergency, prosecutors said.

Roedema and Rosenblatt each face manslaughter and second-degree assault charges.

“This is not just a tragedy, this is a crime,” Lyons said. “All of the evidence points to the inescapable conclusion that these defendants are guilty of the crimes charged.”

But two sets of defense attorneys, representing Roedema and Rosenblatt respectively, say the prosecution is piling on a set of circumstances that, while deeply unfortunate, does not amount to a crime.

“Just because there’s a tragedy does not mean there’s criminality,” said Don Cisson, one of Roedema’s attorneys. “When it comes to the question of criminality, the prosecution bears the burden beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s the highest standard in the law.”

Cisson also points out that everything looks worse when people “Monday morning quarterback” the police, but, “that’s not the way policing works.”

Harvey Steinberg, a lawyer representing Rosenblatt, portrayed his client, the least experienced officer facing charges, as just following orders and fearful that his superior officer said McClain reached for his gun.

“It all changed,” Steinberg said, noting that McClain also said, “I intend to take my power back.”

“Rosenblatt hears from a senior officer, ‘he’s going for your gun, dude,’” Steinberg said. “What’s he supposed to do? … What goes through his mind is we have to make sure no one gets hurt, and that includes me.”

Prosecutors told jurors to be “skeptical” of the claim that McClain reached for anyone’s gun because it wasn’t in his nature and because there is no video proof of it. Also, in an interview afterward in 2019, Rosenblatt told investigators that he didn’t recall anyone touching his weapon.