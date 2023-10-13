Union, Kaiser reach tentative agreement to avoid further strikes

Union negotiators announced early Friday they had reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente in Colorado and nationwide ending the possibility of further immediate strikes against the healthcare giant.

In an 4:28 a.m. announcement Friday, representatives of the Service Employees International Union said the deal reached late Thursday includes provisions for wage increases and improved training at Kaiser facilities.

"It’s a massive step in the right direction towards truly addressing the crisis in patient care and reducing wait times," said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, President of Denver's SEIU Local 105 in a release. "Workers stood united. They went out on strike in record numbers. Now, they’ve won unprecedented raises and the protections and investment needed to begin safely staffing these facilities for quality patient care.”

The four-year tentative agreement calls for a six percent wage increase in year one, followed by five percent increases in the next three years. It also allows workers to benefit if the company maintains specified profit margins while the workers meet specified goals. The agreement, which still must be ratified by workers, also includes provisions for improved training, protecting remote work and money for use of home offices.

Representatives of Kaiser did not immediately comment on the agreement.

Thousands of Colorado Kaiser employees including nurses, pharmacy technicians and transport workers went on strike for three days in early October after weeks of negotiations failed to result in an agreement. They were part of 75,000 Kaiser employees nationwide who walked out. A second nantionwide strike was set to begin on Nov. 1 if an agreement could not be reached.

This is a developing story that will be updated.