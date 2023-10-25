Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to felony assault charge stemming from Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

A man from Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The felony charge against 49-year-old Jonathan David Grace stems from close to 30 minutes of interaction with law enforcement officers that included multiple instances of assault.

According to court documents, Grace was among a group of rioters who used stolen police shields to push against and hit officers in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel entrance to the Capitol. They then thrust their collective body weight into the officers and one could be heard screaming in pain as he was smashed between a shield and a metal door frame, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators also found Grace "watched close by as rioters dragged a Metropolitan Police Department officer out of the Tunnel and attacked him." Court documents did not name the officer.