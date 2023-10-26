WATCH: A musical journey through the cultural history of Pueblo goes north to Boulder

The Song of Pueblo tells the history of its namesake city and the surrounding region in music and images. It’ll be performed in Boulder on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in the University of Colorado's Grusin Music Hall.

Chicano musician, actor and activist Daniel Valdez, perhaps best known for his work on the 1987 film La Bamba and the Broadway show Zoot Suit, composed most of the music and lyrics in 2008 based on research and interviews he conducted in Pueblo and the region.

The concerts will be conducted by Renee Gilliland and feature vocalists, Felicia Gallegos Pettis, Carlos Crull, and Mireya Rinna, guitarist Wayne Wilkinson, percussionist Aavalajn Wiggins, and Michael Beck on keyboard. Arranging and orchestral writing was done by composer and the show's music supervisor Max Wolpert and his assistant Ilan Blanck with additional lyrics by Frank J. Hayes.

Live stream — begins Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m.