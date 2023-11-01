Xcel Energy faces new pressure to leave the American Gas Association

“The American Gas Association is waging war against electrification and doing everything in their power to slow the transition away from natural gas,” said Patty O’Keefe, a senior field organizer with the Minnesota Sierra Club. “We see Xcel’s membership with the association as a direct contradiction of their commitment to clean energy.

Meanwhile, Karen Harbert, the president and CEO of the American Gas Association, said the trade group remains committed to meeting the country’s ambitious climate goals. She rejected any claims the natural gas industry isn’t an environmental leader, adding it’s invested in innovative carbon-reduction strategies other than electrification.

“Despite advocacy groups working to establish a one-size-fits-all energy policy that would drive up prices without significant environmental progress, this industry will continue to create and implement inclusive solutions which drive environmental progress for our customers and communities rather than playing favorites,” Harbert said.

A spokesperson for Xcel Energy did not respond to CPR News’ request for comment.

The letter comes after Eversource Energy, New England’s largest utility, left the association to focus on its efforts to cut planet-warming emissions. That departure marked the first time a major gas provider cut ties with the influential trade group due to environmental concerns.

Xcel Energy has promised to lead on climate change. It was the first investor-owned utility to commit to 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050, which prompted similar pledges from other power providers around the country.