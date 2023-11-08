From ‘ick’ to ‘slick,’ RTD to change light rail seat covers to vinyl

The Regional Transportation District is phasing out the ubiquitous gray, red and yellow cloth seat covers on its light rail trains in favor of patterned blue vinyl covers.

RTD officials chose the dyed wool cloth seat covers back at the dawn of the agency’s light rail age in the early 1990s. They were seen as a luxury over more typical vinyl or plastic covers, said Phil Eberl, general superintendent of light rail vehicle maintenance.

But that perception has changed — especially since the pandemic, Eberl said, when white-collar commuters stayed home and Denver’s growing homeless population turned to trains to stay warm. That coincided with a rise in vandalism and eating and drinking on light rail trains, he added, where cloth seats soak up rather than repel liquids and other unsavory materials.

“The condition that the vehicles come in after a day of revenue service has drastically decreased,” Eberl said.

That means his workers have spent more time removing seats and shampooing them, something Eberl calls a “backbreaking” task.

The wool seat covers RTD buys aren’t quite as hardy as they were in the 1990s either, Eberl said. Back then, seat covers would last a decade — they now need to be replaced about once a year.