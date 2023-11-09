Return to Nature Funeral Home stored bodies for 4 years, repeatedly deceived families, arrest documents say

“For four years, I’ve marched all over this country with this urn believing it to be my son,” Page said “My son has been laying there rotting for four years. ... It’s the most horrendous feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”

Allen and others described an ongoing process of identifying the remains using fingerprints, dental records, medical hardware and, if necessary, DNA. They have identified 110 of the 190 sets of remains and have returned 25 to those people's families.

The remains of Linda Martinez, 66, who died in 2020, were recently returned to relatives who originally thought they had interred her ashes in a cemetery.

“How do you store almost 200 people?” wondered her grandson, Michael Martinez, of Colorado Springs. “And how do you even stomach that?”

Investigators are in contact with 137 families, and Allen asked for anyone who might have worked for or with the Hallfords or done business with the funeral home going back to September 2019 to come forward. He also asked relatives of the yet-unidentified dead to contact their late loved ones' dentists for records that might help the investigation.

The Hallfords' funeral home business is based in Colorado Springs and has a facility in Penrose, a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Denver. Authorities found the remains Oct. 4 while responding to a report of an “abhorrent smell” near the Penrose building.

Officials initially estimated there were about 115 bodies inside, but the number increased to 189 after they finished removing all the remains in mid-October. The total rose to 190 on Wednesday, though authorities didn't explain the increase.

A day after the odor was reported, the director of the state office of Funeral Home and Crematory registration spoke by phone with Jon Hallford. He tried to conceal the improper storage of corpses at his business, acknowledged having a “problem” at the site and claimed he practiced taxidermy there, according to an order from state officials dated Oct. 5.

Relatives of people whose remains were handled by the funeral home have feared that their loved ones weren't cremated and were instead among the remains that authorities found. They said death certificates indicated that the remains were cremated at one of two crematories, but both crematories told the AP that they weren't performing cremations for Return to Nature at the time of the dates on the certificates.

“This was intentional," said Page, who started a private Facebook group for affected families. “And not only did they think about doing this, but they followed through with it, they concealed it and they did this to almost 200 families.”

As for the arrests, Page said, it “makes it feel like there’s an end in sight.”