Colorado Springs community activists push back on continued efforts to fund a new police training facility

A group of Colorado Springs community activists is continuing to speak out about the city's plans to build a new police training facility, despite 52 percent of voters turning down a measure to fund the project.

Stop Cop City COS actively campaigned against measure 2A which would have let the city keep some TABOR refunds as seed money for the facility. The coalition disagrees with the city's assertion that a no-vote on 2A doesn't mean residents don't support the new training space.

Abigail Beckman/KRCC News Community activist Sam Christiansen says the city's decision to continue with plans for a police training facility despite residents voting down a measure to fund the project is "absolute nonsense."

Community activist Sam Christiansen spoke outside of city hall on Tuesday on behalf of the group.

"You don't get to campaign on an issue and say, 'This is about the police and the police budget and police training,' and then when you lose after running that expensive campaign, say, 'That doesn't really represent the will of the people,''' Christiansen said. "You don't get to do that."

Christiansen referenced the commercials, billboards, and other campaign materials all focused on public safety that circulated before the election as evidence that the city framed the issue as a referendum on the facility.

"We got text messages, commercials, and mailers," she said. "(That is) massive amounts of money being spent saying, 'Colorado Springs, show up for the police and vote for 2A.' ... It wasn't just about TABOR. It was about this facility, and Mayor Mobolade knows that, and he needs to respect the vote of the people."

Mayor Yemi Mobolade needs to solve a budget problem to build the new facility that supporters say will help with staff recruitment and retention.

Following the outcome of the election, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the new facility will still be constructed, although the 2024 budget does not include specific funds marked for the task.

The city has already set aside $1.8 million in public safety sales tax revenues from 2023 and is also planning on a one-time use of between $500,000 and $1 million in public safety sales tax reserve funds for the new proposed facility. Current plans also include a one-time use of between $2 million and $4 million from general fund reserves.

Financing for the remainder of the project would come from an ongoing annual payment from public safety sales tax and the general fund, the timing of which would be determined as things move forward.