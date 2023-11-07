2A: Early results suggest Colorado Springs voters are saying no to supporting a new police training facility

Colorado Springs city council referred the measure to the ballot in August with a 7-1 vote.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade called the measure a chance for residents to collectively help fund a suffering police service. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez has said the current facility doesn't have enough space to train recruits while also offering continuing education to existing officers, thus impacting the department's goal of a continuous hiring and training process.



Critics of the measure questioned CSPD's need for the funds, with some saying they fear adding officers would disproportionately impact disenfranchised communities. The measure comes at the same time that the department faces a handful of lawsuits regarding the use of force.

A new training facility is expected to cost up to $45 million, depending on whether the city renovates an existing building or purchases a new property. Mobolade has said the cost to retrofit a property would likely fall between $12 million and $21 million. A brand new facility could cost more than twice that.