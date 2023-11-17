In a reversal, Xcel Energy won’t use carbon offsets or certified natural gas to clean up its gas system

But a coalition of climate groups and consumer advocates filed a motion in September demanding regulators remove those strategies, noting the plans don’t align with the original legislation.

Regulators scheduled a hearing to consider the matter in early December but dropped those plans after Xcel Energy agreed to submit its new revised plan.

A commitment to a profitable system

The current debate over the plan is testing Xcel Energy’s attempt to brand itself as a new breed of climate-friendly gas utility.

In 2021, the company announced it would eliminate the climate impact of its natural gas business by 2050, complementing an earlier promise to shift to carbon-free electricity by the same year.

Those goals, however, have yet to lead Xcel Energy to abandon its gas business.

Bob Frenzel, the company’s president and CEO, sits on the board of the American Gas Association, a powerful trade organization that’s often fought policies to promote all-electric homes and businesses. Another utility executive was also a founding member of Coloradans for Energy Access, a non-profit dedicated to a secretive fight to block local movements to heat buildings with renewable electricity instead of natural gas.

In addition, Xcel Energy has insisted it can cut greenhouse gas emissions while preserving a role for its highly profitable Colorado gas network, which financial filings show delivered about $2 billion in revenue last year. One prominent example is a proposed pilot project to mix hydrogen into the natural gas supply for Box Elder Creek Ranch, a subdivision near Hudson, Colo.

But hydrogen blending is one small piece of the emissions cuts promised through the Clean Heat Plan. The company has hoped to achieve far more significant emissions reductions through offsets and certified natural gas.

While the company no longer plans to include those programs, it hasn’t presented an alternative to hit the legally mandated target. Its latest plan would only achieve the 65 percent emissions reduction required by 2030.

In written testimony, Jack Ihle, an Xcel vice president of regulatory policy, said the plan makes “the greatest practicable progress” given the state’s other policies to encourage residents to move away from natural gas.

The company also isn’t dropping either plan completely. Ilhe told regulators the company “reserves the right” to propose offsets in a separate process.

While its revised plan doesn’t rely on certified natural gas to comply with the law, it’s asking regulators to allow it to purchase the same amount and recover the cost through an existing gas surcharge.

Ihle said commissioners should consider whether the move “can further the state’s economy-wide emissions reduction goals.”