A new pipeline is on track to bring water to northern El Paso County next year

A $73 million project is underway to create a more sustainable water system for part of northern El Paso County.

The Northern Water Delivery System will allow the Triview Metropolitan District in Monument to use renewable water rights to help replace its diminishing groundwater resources, according to District Manager Jim McGrady.

“This project is something that brings renewable water into northern El Paso County in an area that is not blessed with a lot of Denver Basin groundwater,” he said. “The production levels in the Denver Basin Wells even today are not that great and it's not going to get better. It's only going to get worse. This project is something that will help mitigate the decline in production in those (wells).”

Construction was recently completed on the system’s pipeline. Building a pump station is the next part of the project, which is planned for this winter. McGrady expects the system to be complete next summer.