On a recent evening, I had the chance to tour DCPA’s fun and funky Camp Christmas installation at Stanley Marketplace. If you’ve never been to Camp Christmas, I can tell you that you’ve likely not experienced anything like it!

It’s an immersive experience into the joyful side of holiday decorating, reminiscent of the detailed holiday displays at major department stores. Another way to look at it, it’s the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade packed into the old airplane hangar at Stanley Marketplace.

"Two pieces of advice: bring your sense of humor and playfulness, and don’t rush through the installation. The joy is in the details."

You know that CPR Classical loves the holidays with our extensive Sound of the Season holiday programming, and this year we are delighted to host a CPR Classical Night at Camp Christmas. Join us for an evening of joyful holiday cheer on Thursday, December 14. DCPA is offering you a $3 discount per ticket (up to four tickets) to attend this special evening.

>> Claim your Camp Christmas discount here!

You’ll start the evening by meeting some of your favorite CPR Classical hosts, and then off you go into a world that only creator Lonnie Hanzon could have dreamed of. Take your time figuring out the “pun” trees — each tree is decorated with themed ornaments that are clues to the tree's name. There are 36 pun trees throughout the exhibit. My friend was much better at figuring them out than I was!

If you have a soft spot for vintage Christmas decorations, there’s a whole display that will send you down memory lane. And be ready to take a selfie in the pink room; you’ve never seen such a pink Christmas. Keep an eye out for Blucifer in the blue Christmas display, too.

Two pieces of advice: bring your sense of humor and playfulness, and don’t rush through the installation. The joy is in the details.

See you on Thursday, December 14!