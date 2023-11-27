Ahead of the trial of paramedics charged in death of Elijah McClain, Aurora Fire Rescue practices de-escalation

This agreement was driven by the anger around Elijah McClain’s death and an investigation into both agencies on the scene the night he was stopped.

It inspired Aurora Fire Rescue to treat critical incidents, like McClain’s, differently.

“I’ve always viewed the consent decree as a giant mirror and in it, there was a big critique about how we interact with our community, the police. We looked for ways we could improve upon ourselves and we have looked at improving on the care we provide in the community,” Hays said. “It seemed like the next natural step to do something like this.”

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper face a handful of criminal charges including reckless manslaughter and three counts each of second-degree assault for their roles in McClain’s death.

Allison Sherry/CPR News During a training involving critical incident scenarios, actor Joe Wilson plays an agitated veteran who Aurora Fire Rescue fire medics and firefighters have to try to calm down on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Cichuniec and Cooper showed up on the scene after officers had already forcibly detained McClain and given him two carotid holds, which cut off blood flow to his brain.

Police body cameras show a mostly catatonic, unresponsive McClain in handcuffs as Cichuniec and Cooper administered a too-large dose of ketamine for his body weight. Several medical experts have called it an “overdose” of the sedative. McClain lost his pulse in the ambulance a few minutes later.

In 2020, Aurora Fire Rescue banned the use of ketamine in the field, and, a year later, state lawmakers passed a law limiting its use by first responders and prohibiting law enforcement officers from influencing paramedics’ use of it.

Already, three police officers who were responsible for stopping and restraining McClain were prosecuted. Two were acquitted and one, Randy Roedema, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

In hours of body-worn camera footage shown in the first two trials with McClain and police and fire and rescue, it doesn’t appear that any medics or firefighters interacted with him at all. They didn’t take his pulse before giving the ketamine, according to the indictment.

Cichuniec and Cooper are on leave. And although current Aurora Fire Rescue first responders didn’t talk about the pending case, they did say working with police officers in training has helped — and knowing that when officers request them on a scene, as they did on the night they detained McClain, they are the ones in charge.

“If we go to a scene with APD, I ask, ‘Who is the lead on this call?’” said Ryan Wall, a fire medic. “If it’s just officers there, it’s generally, ‘Who is the lead on this?’ Get the rundown from them, then I tell them, ‘Cool, I’m going to take over from here.’”

What happens if the police say they’re the ones in charge?

Allison Sherry/CPR News De-escalation training with Aurora Fire Rescue first responders on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

“Then I’d respond, cool, then why am I here?” Wall said. “It’s not usually a power dynamic. If they ask for us, they need us… If it’s a medical thing, it’s my thing.”

Leanna Elf, a fire medic, participated in the role-playing of a delusional woman who believed the world was going to end as she paced back and forth on the I-225 bridge.

The woman, who didn’t appear to be a danger to anyone but herself, talked to the rescuers about white vans and the voices she was hearing all around her. Elf gently walked to her other side to block her from potentially leaping out in front of traffic or off the bridge and tried to meet her where she was.

“These voices that you’re hearing, are they telling you to do something?” Elf asked.