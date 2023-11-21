What to know about the upcoming trial for the paramedics who face charges in the death of Elijah McClain

What does the indictment say about what happened when Cooper and Cichuniec arrived on scene?

The grand jury indictment states that Cooper and Cichuniec “deviated from standard protocols” and lists things the paramedics failed to do:

They did not perform a proper assessment of McClain and incorrectly diagnosed excited delirium

They did not get a reasonable estimation of McClain’s body weight, so the dose of ketamine was too high for his 140 pounds.

They did not properly monitor McClain after giving him ketamine, leading to predictable complications from the sedative.

The two paramedics watched an Aurora officer push McClain to the ground and after spending two minutes on the scene, both Cooper and Cichuniec diagnosed McClain with excited delirium, according to the indictment. They didn’t check his vital signs or even touch McClain before making that diagnosis.

The indictment says they gave McClain 500 mg of ketamine but should have been given 325 mg according to his body weight — his dose was appropriate for someone who weighed nearly 80 pounds more than McClain did.



By the time McClain was placed on a gurney several minutes after the ketamine injection, he was unconscious. He went into cardiac arrest shortly after being placed in the ambulance and never regained consciousness after he regained a pulse.

What are they charged with in this case?

Both Cooper and Cichuniec are charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and second-degree assault for their involvement in the death of McClain. All the charges are felonies. Both men pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

How will this trial be different from the previous two trials for first responders who encountered McClain?

The previous two trials were focused on the restraint and force used against McClain, who was unarmed and not suspected of any crime before the paramedics arrived and gave the 23-year-old an extra large dose of ketamine. So this trial will be the first time we hear details of why the state believes that mistake was a crime.

The trials for Aurora officers Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt, and Nathan Woodyard have resulted in lesser charges for one officer, Roedema, and acquittals of the other two. In those trials, Aurora Police training standards and protocols were a big part of both cases — and whether the officers on the scene that night followed their training. Aurora Fire Rescue has different training and different protocols, which will likely be a focus in this upcoming trial.

Any big similarities?

It’s likely that the born-worn camera footage, in which it doesn’t appear that any medics or firefighters interacted with McClain at all, will come into play in this trial. Neither Cooper nor Cichuniec took his pulse before giving the ketamine, according to the indictment.

The major similarity will be the use of ketamine and the cause of McClain’s death. McClain’s autopsy was changed after the grand jury investigation from an “undetermined” cause of death to a death caused by ketamine after forcible restraint.



Juries at previous trials were not convinced by the state’s argument that the forcible restraint, including two carotid holds that cut off blood flow to McClain’s brain and rendered him unconscious, was responsible for his death several days after the encounter.