Why the future of wave energy runs through Colorado

“The ocean is as aggressive of an environment you’ll ever find,” Jenne said.

NREL now has two new facilities to provide a more forgiving testbed for wave energy researchers and start-ups. Last year, the lab built a 50-foot tank with glass walls known as the Sea Wave Environment Laboratory, or SWEL.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Waves are created in a huge tank in the National Renewable Energy Lab's seawave environment lab, on their campus in Arvada. Nov. 9, 2023.

A paddle at one end of the tank generates a regular pattern of waves. Engineers can then toss in plastic 1:75-scale models of a planned device to monitor how it behaves in real water conditions.

If an idea seems promising, researchers graduate to a new motion platform installed in a neighboring warehouse earlier this year. The system can support full-scale prototypes weighing more than 20,000 pounds. A set of six hydraulic pistons then simulates the heaves and sways of sea waves, allowing teams to catch any potential flaws before ocean trials.

Both test platforms align with the U.S. Department of Energy's larger push to develop ocean energy resources. A recent federal report found that waves off the country’s coast carry 2,300 terawatts of power, equal to almost 60 percent of the nation’s annual electricity demand.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The National Renewable Energy Lab's large-amplitude motion platform, which can simulate oscillations from waves or in-flight planes, on their campus in Arvada. Nov. 9, 2023.

“We won't capture all of it, but it has enormous potential, and it’s located near where many people live on the coasts and in remote communities,” said Beth Harman, a program manager at the Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office.

Wave energy also has potential advantages over other renewables. Unlike solar, the resource could offer electricity at night, helping provide a steady power supply to the grid. Other concepts to harvest the power of tides could provide a highly predictable energy source, Harman said.

A range of start-ups are now developing concepts for grid-scale wave power systems. In the meantime, researchers at NREL in Arvada are working on smaller devices that use the same resource to desalinate ocean water into drinking water for coastal communities.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A wave energy converter, which can generate power from ocean oscillations, floats in a tank in the National Renewable Energy Lab's sea wave environment lab in Arvada. Nov. 9, 2023.

One concept developed using the new motion platform is a hexagonal raft the size of a dinner table. As it rides the surf, the constant motion can run a pump or generate electricity to produce 200 to 300 gallons of clean water daily.

Jenne, the NREL research engineer, built the system to set parameters for the laboratory’s recent Waves to Water Prize, which challenged researchers to develop similar desalination systems. He hopes it’ll lead to devices that could provide fresh water following hurricanes and other natural disasters along the coasts.