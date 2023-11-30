Elijah McClain’s mother feels like justice has not been served

Sheneen McClain is angry. And she decided to write it down.

Heading into the third and final trial on who is responsible for her son’s death, Elijah McClain’s mother doesn’t feel like there has been enough accountability so far within Aurora institutions.

She is disgusted with acquitted Aurora Police officer Nathan Woodyard’s return to the department and believes the jury didn’t see her son’s story without bias.

“Aurora, Colorado, does not want trust of the community,” Sheneen McClain wrote in a memo shared with CPR News. “Aurora Colorado police departments just want us all to bow down to their evil ways and insensitive behaviors.”