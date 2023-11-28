Updates: The trial of the paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s death
- Aurora paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec are charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and second-degree assault for their involvement in the death of Elijah McClain. All the charges are felonies.
- Both men pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
- The previous two trials of the Aurora police officers were focused on the restraint and force used against McClain, who was unarmed and not suspected of any crime before the paramedics arrived and gave the 23-year-old an extra large dose of ketamine. So this trial will be the first time we hear details of why the state believes that mistake was a crime.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
The jury has been seated and opening arguments will begin tomorrow.
