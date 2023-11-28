Aurora police officer acquitted in Elijah McClain’s death will return to work

One of the officers acquitted in the death of Elijah McClain is returning to the Aurora Police Department to work.

Nathan Woodyard, 34, will start a “reintegration” process with the agency, where he has been suspended without pay since 2021 after he was indicted in McClain’s death.

McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black massage therapist, was violently stopped and restrained by Woodyard and two other officers and given a large dose of ketamine by paramedics in 2019.

Five people, three officers and two paramedics, were charged in his death. Another officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was also acquitted in McClain’s death, but he was fired from APD before he was indicted. The third officer, Randy Roedema, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide. He will be sentenced in January and will lose his peace officer’s certification.

“Consistent with the requirements set forth in the Aurora City Charter, Nathan Woodyard is no longer suspended without pay following his acquittal on Nov. 6,” said Ryan Luby, a spokesman for the city of Aurora, in a statement sent late Monday. “He has elected to reintegrate with the APD.”

Luby said Woodyard is on “restricted duty” — which means he won’t be in uniform, he won’t have contact with the public and won’t have any enforcement powers. But he declined to say how long those restrictions would last, only that it’s all up to Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo.

“Mr. Woodyard would need to undergo reintegration for a period of time as numerous policies and practices at the Aurora Police Department have changed since he was placed on administrative leave without pay in Sept. 2021,” Luby’s statement said. “Upon successful completion of the reintegration process and after accounting for any other circumstances that may arise, Mr. Woodyard would be eligible for reassignment to a position within the department at the chief’s discretion.”

Acevedo didn’t have any immediate comment on Woodyard’s return to the department.

A third trial for the two paramedics also charged in McClain’s death is expected to get underway today in Adams County.

Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec each face several charges related to the large dose of ketamine they administered on the scene without apparently checking on McClain’s condition first. They are on unpaid leave from Aurora Fire Rescue.

