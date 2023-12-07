Staffing shortages and lack of space contributing to postal problems in Colorado mountain towns

For Colorado lawmakers, who have seen these complaints increase in the last couple of years, the report made clear Coloradans aren’t getting the service they are required to receive.

“I think the audit confirms what we already knew, which is significant mail delays, huge gaps in services,” said Rep. Brittany Pettersen. The freshman Democrat heard about delivery problems in her district during her first weeks in office.

The report blamed some of the trouble on understaffing and Pettersen said she’s looking at different options “for additional support for cost of living, stipends” to help serve rural communities better.

“Mail service is one of the most important things that we provide. And we need to make sure that it’s working for people no matter where you live,” Pettersen said.

What the report found

The report looked at just over a dozen mountain post offices in Colorado, from Westcliffe and Buena Vista to Steamboat Springs to Dillon.

The findings echoed what many residents have noted for years. There are staffing and retention issues, in part due to the high cost of living, especially housing. That has led workers to face “long hours, high tensions, and the inability to meet customer needs.”

Some mountain post offices don’t have the necessary space to deal with the growing number of packages, especially due to the e-commerce they have to handle.