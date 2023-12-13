Colorado educators call for change of a system ‘on the brink of crisis’

“We haven't moved the needle very far on some of these consistent themes,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, high school counselor and president of the Colorado Education Association.

Though the challenges can feel overwhelming, many educators expressed hope that there are solutions, some of them legislative.

Staffing challenges

The survey found that 64 percent of educators said the classroom teacher shortage in their schools is worse this year than in previous years. Though that’s down from last year’s 85 percent, the actual shortage numbers have gotten worse, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

Fifteen percent of all teaching positions and 20 percent of all specialized positions, including counselors, nurses, and social workers were unfilled at the beginning of the last school year. None of the state’s 178 school districts was fully staffed at the beginning of this school year.

Four out of five educators say the shortage of counselors, nurses, social workers, and other specialized support positions is worse than in previous years.

“My heart and soul are in this profession. I love teaching. I love my students, but the love of teaching is not enough to sustain the future of education in Colorado. We cannot afford to stand idly by as our schools lose passionate and skilled teachers due to burnout and frustration.” Angel Givler, a literacy teacher in El Paso County

Multiple research studies show high turnover among educators has a negative impact on students.

“Teachers will have to combine classes or significantly increase their class size, and then that just dominoes. you have more grading, more planning, more conferences,” said Baca-Oehlert.

Why some are considering leaving teaching, according to the report

"Unrealistic expectations and constant criticism being the basis of the job"

"High number of students/not enough support for behavior issues"

"Too much micromanaging. It's all about test scores even in kindergarten"

"Complete lack of admin support leading to mental health and safety issues"

"Detrimental admin that leads to safety concerns"

"Not being heard when we are begging for help"

"Inadequate resources to do the job"

School funding

Even though average per pupil spending is at its highest level of $10,579, Colorado still spends well below the national average.

Schools have lost about $10 billion in funding over the last 14 years as a result of a mechanism state lawmakers use to send less money to schools than they were constitutionally required to fund other areas of the state budget. That has had negative impacts on every aspect of schools: pay, the educator shortage, student outcomes, and more, according to the report.

Decades of underfunding have had an impact on schools, especially rural schools. Lisa Danos, a librarian teacher at Gunnison High School, said her school has had to implement more fees on families.

“If these families cannot afford to pay the cost of these fees, the children aren't able to take a class or participate in an extracurricular activity or sport,” she said.

Gov. Jared Polis has promised to eliminate that debt — called the budget stabilization factor — in schools. But even if lawmakers “fully fund” education next year, schools would only return Colorado to 1989 inflation-adjusted per-pupil spending. The report notes that in EdWeek's most recent analysis of school finance systems, Colorado ranked 43rd in the nation and received an “F.”

“While it's something we want to applaud that we're getting out of the budget stabilization factor, we have a long way to go knowing that it's 2023 and we will be at 1989 funding levels,” said Baca-Oehlert.

The average teacher salary is about $63,000 a year.

Collective bargaining

In Colorado, school districts can but don’t have to engage in collective bargaining or have contracts with unions. The survey shows nearly 90 percent of respondents said they believe educators should have a statutory right to engage in collective bargaining.

The average starting teacher salary in districts with collective bargaining agreements is $47,988, which is $7,677 more than in districts without union contracts. Districts with union contracts also won pay increases of 14 percent compared to 11 percent in districts without agreements. The average starting teacher pay in union districts was 19 percent higher than in non-union districts.

Still, the report said Colorado educators make about 37 percent less compared to other professionals with the same amount of education, citing research by the Economic Policy Institute.

Politicization of schools

The recent trends of politicization and culture wars are impacting what some Colorado students are learning.

More than half of teachers said that politically divisive issues have significantly or somewhat affected their jobs, and nearly a third felt the need to change their curriculum based on the current political climate, including censoring curriculum and eliminating books.

Of respondents who said they are considering leaving teaching, nearly a third said one of their top reasons for leaving would be attacks on the curriculum.