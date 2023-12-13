Authorities release identities of 4 people found dead in rural Peyton after report of shooting

Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.

The manner and causes of death were not released pending final autopsy results from the El Paso County coroner. However, only three of the deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the county sheriff's office, suggesting they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The deaths of Desiree N. Vandelac, 54, Robert V. Vandelac, 57, and Debray A. Scott, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

The Vandelacs' son, Peyton S. Vandelac, also was found deceased inside the residence.