‘Brown Sugar Nutcracker’ blends global traditions with the classical ballet

The Nutcracker has become a special part of the holidays for many families, but even so, many find elements of the ballet exclusionary and racially insensitive, from the wealthy family’s party that opens the tale to the ‘Tea-Chinese’ and ‘CoffeeArabian’ divertissements in the second act.

In recent years, many companies have made adjustments to address the concerns. But in her new production, choreographer and director Georgia Schmid takes that approach a bit further, expanding the classical ballet to showcase the beauty of other cultural traditions through a variety of dance genres and musical styles.

Schmid noted that the setting for the “Brown Sugar Nutcracker” is also different, “because it's my story. It's about a single mom with her child and how she has her Christmas party made of all of her friends from around the globe.”

Schmid drew inspiration from famed L.A.-based choreographer Debbie Allen's production, “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker,” to create her own version of the classic tale. She also tapped into her own experiences as a young dancer.

“I grew up dancing as a ballerina. I am a woman of color, and I was always cast in roles based on the color of my skin.” Schmid said. “I've always kind of wanted to create something that broke down those racial barriers.”

Courtesy of Georgia Michelle Debuting in 2023, "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker" is a reimagining of the classic ballet by infusing modern, global elements.

Ballet was Schmid’s first love in dance, and with “Brown Sugar Nutcracker,” her goal was to keep it the focus while still adding new cultural elements.

“I wanted the Arabian or coffee scene to actually have some belly dance in it,” said Schmid. “So I've got a folkloric Egyptian piece for that number.”

“Brown Sugar Nutcracker” runs Friday and Saturday at the Junkyard Social Club in Boulder and Sunday at the Dairy Center for the Arts.

The show has been helped along by the support of other arts organizations and leaders in Boulder.