Pueblo man who allegedly tampered with election equipment has case dismissed

After Patton voted, a person who went to clean the voting machine discovered an error message saying that a USB device had been plugged in, according to the affidavit. Other election workers said the security seal on the machine was either damaged or had been tampered with.

Following his arrest, Patton denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the Chieftain in November 2022, claiming he was disabled.

Pueblo police and the county clerk’s office said in statements in 2022 that the incident did not impact election results or overall system security. Sec. of State Jena Griswold appointed an independent monitor to oversee Pueblo County’s elections due to unrelated misprints on mail-in ballots.

Patton’s case is set for a final review on Dec. 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.