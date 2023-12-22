How a small gesture gave a town hope and a lasting tradition: The story of an ‘American St. Nick’

Fast forward eight decades. With the exception of a couple of years, while they rebuilt after the war, the people of Wiltz have held a celebration every year in honor of the man they still call the American St. Nick.

Until he died, in 2018, Brookins often went back to reprise his role.

“That party, it was amazing to them,” his son, Don Brookins, said. “They will never, ever, forget it. They promised they never will.”

A ‘reluctant’ St. Nick

Don is a retired television videographer who lives in Broomfield. He said the idea for the party started with his dad’s roommate, Harry Stutz, who had befriended some of the townspeople. They told him about Luxembourg’s version of St. Nicholas, known as Kleeschen, a kindly old man who brings sweets and gifts to little ones on a night in early December.

The Germans hadn’t let the people of Wiltz celebrate St. Nicholas during the occupation. Some of the children in the town had never had a visit from Kleeschen. Stutz decided the soldiers would help revive the tradition so he started planning a ceremonial parade and mustered the troops to empty their care packages from home to provide candy for the kids.

Courtesy Don Brookins Richard Brookins in his U.S. Army dress uniform in 1943.

“It was kind of a kick for the soldiers because they really chipped in everything they had,” Don said. “I think the party was as much for them as it was for the kids. They needed a little boost. It kind of came together.”

Came together, that is, except for Kleeschen’s costume. Like the American Santa, Kleeschen is a grandfatherly guy with a white beard – but in Luxembourg, he wears a bishop’s high, pointed miter and carries a staff. The local bishop, who was tall, offered up his vestments. Stutz looked up at Brookins, decided that the robes would fit, and asked him to play the role.

Brookins had no idea what St. Nicholas was supposed to do, his son said.

“He reluctantly agreed and he showed up at the (local) castle. There were a bunch of nuns there kind of giggling and starting to dress him up in the vestments, and they had a miter hat for him and a cane and a staff, and then a rope beard, a very uncomfortable, very scratchy rope beard that they threw together. It wasn't a very comfortable costume but it didn’t take him long to start having fun with the kids,” Don said.

Brookins got in the back seat of a Jeep. Two local girls, dressed as angels, sat on either side of him. They visited a couple of schools and then drove to the party. By happenstance, a couple of military photographers in town on assignment spotted the goings-on and shot film. Their raw, silent footage of the celebration was featured in a documentary.