How to deal with grief and loneliness during the holiday season

Burns said the first step to deal with grief during the holidays is to think about your personal needs and what you would like to see in the moment. Grief doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all bandage.

“Even within a family, what one person wants and another can vary very much,” she said.

Burns said one way she advises clients to process grief is to find ways to memorialize those they lost.

“We encourage families who want to honor and memorialize the person who died to share memories to include them or aspects of them and the traditions that they have. Watch videos, eat their favorite foods, have their photos on display, visit the cemetery, maybe even doing something in honor of them. So giving back to the community in some way, taking on some sort of volunteer project." — Micki Burns, chief clinical officer at Judi’s House, A bereavement center

Some people’s grief may manifest through feelings of loneliness. Stevi Ibonie, a PhD candidate at the University of Colorado, researches social relationships and how they impact mental health. She said feelings of loneliness may be exacerbated during the holidays, when families traditionally get together for celebrations.

Ibonie said those who feel lonely should take advantage of modern technology that has made it easier for people to connect with their communities.

“You can even sort of sync up and ask them if they want to make a recipe with you on video call and make it together to try and keep those bonds strong, even when there's distance or play games together remotely,” she said.