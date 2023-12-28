Colorado’s statewide e-bike program is so popular that it’s already used up its initial funding

The state selected recipients through a lottery each month. After the launch, it expected $6.6 million in funding from 2022 air quality legislation would be enough to sustain the program until February or March of 2024.

It now appears the state has burned through that funding earlier than expected. The program has so far helped 4,520 residents buy electric bicycles, issuing discounts worth a total of $5,417,300.

In a press release, the state said the biggest surprise was how many residents redeemed their discounts. Based on similar local programs, her office forecasted that only 65 percent of recipients would actually use their rebates to purchase an e-bike. In the end, 87 percent cashed in their rebates, including 92 percent of the low-income recipients.

Rather than continuing to open new rounds of applications, the state now plans to pause the program to reassess its remaining funding. It’s also already selected 400 people from the most recent application pool to receive any money left in its coffers. How much is available will depend on how many of the current recipients end up redeeming their outstanding discounts, Thorne said.