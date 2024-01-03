Access to the Arkansas River near Pueblo’s City Park is restricted due to construction

Pueblo Water is funding most of the project to build the new Waterworks Park, which, once complete, will allow river users to float, kayak, or otherwise navigate about eight miles from below the Lake Pueblo dam to Runyon Lake. Other funding comes from the city, county, and Pueblo Conservancy District.



Construction on the portion of the new recreation park that includes drop pools is also slated to begin in January. Drop pools are man-made features where the river elevation decreases over a short distance.

The entire project is expected to be completed this summer.