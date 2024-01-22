Colorado House Republicans split on whether to oust Minority Leader after DUI charges surface

In their caucus meeting Monday, House Republicans cast their votes anonymously, after a motion to take a public vote failed. Complicating matters, Republican Rep. Stephanie Luck, who gave birth last week, missed the first part of the caucus meeting, when votes were being taken.

“When I did talk to her, she was not aware that this was going on,” said DeGraaf.

Luck joined online to participate remotely after the vote. Members who want to remove Lynch argued the caucus should vote again.

“As a woman who labored and had an emergency C-section. I think it’s kind of disgusting that we’re not letting a woman who just gave birth a vote,” said Republican Rep. Brandi Bradley of Douglas County to some audible groans in the room.

Other House Republicans argued that the vote should be final, and it’s time for the caucus to move on, or that a revote should occur on a different day when all 19 caucus members are present, either in person or virtually.

Republican Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron, who is one of the candidates in the GOP primary race in CD4 along with Lynch, said it wouldn’t be proper to redo the vote Monday.

“If you're not here for the committee and you're excused, you don't get to come in after a committee and say, ’Oh, wait, wait, wait, I don't want to be excused anymore.’”

For his part, Lynch has apologized for the DUI and said if he thought his legal situation was harming the caucus he would step down. “I do not believe that it has impacted my ability to be a good minority leader. I think we've done great things in this caucus.”

Lynch said he made a bad decision, learned a lot from the incident, and has stopped drinking alcohol.

“I have always put this caucus first,” he told his colleagues. “I would not be sitting here with you all today asking for your vote… if I did not believe that that was going to continue to be my job, and continue to have this caucus first and continue to do good things in this building.”