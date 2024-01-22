Penrose Library in Colorado Springs to close for 8 weeks for security, safety updates

Starting Feb. 1, the Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs will be closed for eight weeks for security and safety updates.

During the closure, library staff will begin shortening and rearranging bookshelves throughout the building to increase visibility.

Michael Brantner, chief safety, community resources, and security officer for the library district, said the shelving changes are the first step in a yearlong process of planned updates.

"It's going to make it feel like there's much more light in the building, and we're going to be able to see across the entire facility from desk to desk, which will provide a safer environment for patrons and staff," he said.