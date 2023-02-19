Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs closed for meth contamination

Preliminary testing at three facilities in the Pikes Peak Library District has detected the presence of methamphetamine, prompting the temporary closure of the Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs. The district has also closed one restroom in the East Library, located in the northeastern part of the city, and one in the Special Collections Carnegie Library, which is housed at the Penrose Library.

PPLD decided to test for the drug earlier this month after several libraries throughout the Front Range reported contamination. The district tested restrooms at three of its most used libraries: East Library, Library 21c, and Penrose Library, including the special collections area.

Andrea Chalfin/KRCC After methamphetamine had been detected in the building, Penrose Public Library was closed indefinitely. Feb. 19, 2023.

According to a release, samples from the East Library and the Special Collections Carnegie Library showed contamination levels in one restroom at each location within the threshold set by the state. Samples taken from several restrooms at the Penrose Library showed levels above that threshold.

Additional testing will take place. Penrose Library is expected to remain closed through the week. All other locations remain open.