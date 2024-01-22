Pueblo could be the next home of the National Championship Air Races

Fast-flying planes racing for first place could be coming to Pueblo soon. The city is one of six vying to host the National Championship Air Races.

The event has taken place for 60 years in Reno, Nevada, but the airport there can't accommodate it anymore.

Pueblo put their name in the hat because the airport there could be a good match for the event. Mayor Nick Gradisar said the races could be a tourist attraction in between the state fair which takes place in late August and the Chili Fest in late September.

“We think it would be a big economic boost,” Gradisar said. “I think their economic impact statement said that they get 150,000 visitors a year to this… from all over the country.”