Trial for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters delayed – again – just days before it was supposed to start

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, whose efforts to uncover evidence of election fraud on her office’s election equipment have led to ten criminal charges, will not be going on trial this month.

Jury selection was scheduled to start on Friday. But at a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Peters told the judge she was firing her legal team and hiring new representation. In order to give those new attorneys time to get up to speed, Mesa County District Court Judge Matthew Barrett delayed the start of the trial to late July.

It’s the most recent delay in a case that first came to light almost two and a half years ago, when blurry pictures of the security passwords for Mesa County’s election equipment began circulating on election conspiracy websites.