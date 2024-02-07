Colorado weather: Snow returns to the mountains as avalanche danger heightens

Heavy snow is expected to return to Colorado’s mountains Wednesday, bringing dangerous road conditions and high avalanche danger.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most higher elevation areas, including northwest Boulder County, Rocky Mountain National Park and Mount Blue Sky. Snow totals are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Strong gusts of wind of up to 70 miles per hour are expected to exacerbate poor road conditions.

This would be the second major snowstorm in the mountains in less than a week. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns that there will be a moderate to high avalanche danger for most of the mountains through Friday. Avalanches are expected to trigger easily and naturally. Backcountry recreation is not advised.

Chances for snow in the urban I-25 corridor are expected to be low. Even if snow falls, the National Weather Service expects totals to be less than an inch, with rain more likely.