New law could force cities to allow density near transit lines

The bill offers more flexibility than a similar measure in 2023, which would have automatically allowed more density in many areas near transit, he said. That earlier measure failed dramatically, despite being a top priority for Gov. Jared Polis, largely because it failed to gain enough support from fellow Democrats.

In the new proposal, cities would have until December 2026 to figure out exactly how to meet their new goals.

“We’re giving a really long runway,” Jodeh said. “If they can demonstrate they have a plan to achieve their HOG, they can get an extension.”

Cities also would have to implement strategies for affordable housing, choosing from a menu that includes options like requiring developers to include affordable units.

The measure also is sponsored by Rep. Steven Woodrow, Sen. Chris Hansen, and Sen. Faith Winter — a group of Democrats who have worked closely on housing and infrastructure issues.

Mandates and incentives

The bill would represent a philosophical change for Colorado.

It would give the state significant new power over local zoning decisions — an idea that has drawn plenty of objections over the last couple of years. Many city leaders would rather get rewards for density, instead of being forced to accommodate it.

"I think the problem starts with the presumption that municipalities are the problem and must be told what to do by the central state government in Denver,” Bommer said. “There's actually a lot of alignment on outcomes. Put the state in the role of incentivizing and improving transit."

The bill comes with a mix of incentives and mandates to bring cities into compliance.

Most notably, cities that don’t participate could lose out on funding from the Highway Users Tax Fund, with the money potentially going to participating cities. That plan will draw a fierce reaction, Bommer predicted. The highway tax fund is worth millions of dollars to some cities, which they rely upon for safety and maintenance.

“Wait until they see the first time the state tries to take away taxpayer funding for a designated purpose as a cudgel to get what it wants. And where does that stop?" Bommer said.

The bill also offers incentives: up to $35 million in grants for infrastructure and other needs, plus $30 million money in tax credits, for communities that choose to embrace density near transit or through “neighborhood centers.” That includes cities that aren’t under the bill’s mandates.

The bill has been introduced in the House and will head next to the House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee.