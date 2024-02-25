Colorado Springs fire: Wildfire burning on Air Force Academy grounds, no evacuations ordered

Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning on U.S. Air Force Academy grounds.

A large plume of smoke is visible from parts of Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. The academy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking guests and residents to avoid the south end of the campus. No evacuations have been ordered as of 2:27 p.m.

The cause and size of the fire is unknown.

Strong gusts of winds, low humidity and warm temperatures are creating critical fire conditions in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions will remain favorable for quick fire spread through Monday.