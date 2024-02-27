Banning books may become harder across Colorado in proposed bill opposed by school boards

Library directors and educators in attendance said that they’ve seen an increase in complaints from patrons and community members about certain materials they carry. The American Library Association said more than 1,900 books received challenges in 2023, the highest number of books challenged since it began keeping data about censorship in libraries over 20 years ago.

“At least 136 unique book titles have been challenged across Colorado in 2023. That is a 143 percent increase from 2022,” said Colorado Education Association President Amie Baca-Oehlert. “This increase is part of an extremist effort to inflame the culture wars. Most of the books challenged were written by or are about a person of color or a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Sam Charney introduced themself to the committee as a queer high school student and voiced their support for the bill, saying age-appropriate books about the queer identity should be readily available to young people who may be questioning their identity.

“By allowing everyone to be in the discussion of what kids should and should not be able to access in terms of educational knowledge, you'll allow kids to be able to learn and make their own independent life choices with all of the knowledge in the world behind them,” Charney said.

There have been several high-profile book bans in Colorado in recent years. El Paso County’s largest school district banned several books in 2023, including “Push” by Sapphire, “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins, and “Lucky” by Rachel Vail, after a parent group advocated against the titles, citing “sexually explicit content.”

The bill received opposition from school board associations, charter schools, and conservative groups. Their reasons varied. Representatives for school boards and charters argued the bill would interfere with local control rules.

“While I personally support the need for diverse materials in libraries and to ensure fair processes are in place for addressing objections, as a director of the [Colorado Association of School Boards], we continue to oppose this bill,” said Lisa Webster, a member of the Summit County School District Board of Education. “This bill still provides prescriptive language that usurps local control from locally elected boards of education.”