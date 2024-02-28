Rep. Lauren Boebert’s 18-year-old son arrested on multiple felony charges

According to CBI documents released Tuesday night, Tyler Boebert faces multiple felony charges, including criminal possession of multiple stolen financial devices and criminal possession of identification documents. Both crimes are classified as class 6 felonies, which is punishable by 12 to 18 months in prison and fines up to $100,000. Tyler Boebert also faces over “15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses,” according to Rifle police.

Garfield County jail records show Tyler Boebert remained in custody overnight. No bond information is listed.

Lauren Boebert’s office has not responded to CPR News’ request for comment. Her campaign's office declined to comment.

Tyler Boebert’s arrest is the latest in a string of run-ins between the Boeberts and law enforcement. The 18-year-old, one of four sons, was allegedly the victim of domestic abuse during the family’s most recent incident, when his father, Jayson Boebert, was arrested in January on multiple charges, including third-degree assault, harassment and prohibited use of a firearm.

Jayson and Tyler Boebert allegedly got into a physical altercation at their family home, with the confrontation ending after Jayson stuck “his right hand thumb into Tyler’s mouth” in what the son described as an effort to pull his teeth.

That incident happened just three days after a public dispute between Lauren and Jayson Boebert, who recently divorced, at a restaurant in Silt. Jayson Boebert accused his ex-wife of being physically abusive toward him after a conversation between the two got heated.

Silt police issued a warrant for Jayson Boebert on obstruction, trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after he refused to leave the restaurant the argument happened at. An arrest affidavit said Jayson Boebert was noticeably intoxicated and belligerent toward police and patrons.

Lauren Boebert said recent personal life troubles have played a part in her decision to leave her current district and instead run for office in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which is being vacated by fellow Republican Rep. Ken Buck. She recently made the move to Windsor, though it is not clear which sons, if any, joined her.

CPR News’ public affairs reporter Caitlyn Kim contributed to this report.