Colorado Springs is reimagining what a quarry near Blodgett Peak can look like. Tell us what you think should go there

Pikeview is the most noticeable quarry in the foothills on the northwest side of Colorado Springs. It's just south of the Air Force Academy. If you're driving on I-25, it's the reddish orange space that runs right into Blodgett Open Space and the Waldo Canyon burn scar.

For more than a century the limestone dug out of Pikeview Quarry helped build some of the most visible things in Colorado Springs –roads, high rise buildings, and the United States Air Force Academy.

In 2018 operations stopped at the Pikeview Quarry. Now, the company that owns the land is working to stabilize it and mitigate the damage left by 115 years of mining activity.

Reclamation is still underway there and is expected to wind down next year. Then the city will have the opportunity to take over the property and put it to public use. Colorado Springs officials are considering the possibility of turning it into a mountain bike park and adding it to the city’s recreational areas.

