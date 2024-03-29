Boulder police searching for suspect after burglary involving CU student

Boulder police are searching for a burglary suspect after a University of Colorado student reported an off-campus home break-in early Friday morning.

At 3:08 a.m., Boulder Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1000 block of Pleasant Street, but could not locate the suspect.

The student told police he woke to a male intruder in his room, searching through his belongings. The student chased the suspect out of the house. The suspect indicated he had a gun but no visual evidence confirmed that the suspect was armed. Police are still investigating the extent of the suspected burglary.

The suspect was described as a white man. He had three backpacks and wore a grey hoodie and multicolored hat.

At 3:31 a.m., the CU Boulder campus issued a shelter-in-place warning, asking people in the area to find a safe, indoor location and remain there until otherwise notified. Although the incident happened off campus, the incident’s proximity to campus was close enough to trigger a warning. At 4:19 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Students were on their last day of spring break Friday.

Police are looking for security and doorbell camera footage to aid their search.

At this time, Boulder police say there is no threat to the community.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and are asking that anyone with any information or security camera footage of the incident contact Sgt. Meehan at [email protected].