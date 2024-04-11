Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state April 12-14

Grand Mesa Short Film Festival

Cedaredge's Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center presents a diverse array of short films — just four to 20 minutes each — crafted by aspiring filmmakers with Colorado ties. The categories include documentary, animation, musical, drama, and horror.

“It's people that reside in Colorado or go to college, some connection. We even have some in this year's (festival) that have family in Colorado,” said Cindy Starr, the arts center’s board president.

The facility hosts concerts, plays, and movies on the big screen in the theater, so according to executive director Jo Carole Haxel, the festival will feel “just like going to the movies in many ways… We're even going to have a popcorn machine, so it will smell like the movies.”

Movies and live events are just part of what’s on offer at the 1906 building, which was renovated 6 years ago.

“We've got a lovely small gallery for art, and we rotate artists throughout the year. We have a theater that will seat about 150 people,” explained Haxel.

The three dozen films are being screened in groups across two evening showings and one matinée. Both full weekend passes or single day tickets are available.

Grand Mesa Short Film Festival, Friday April 12 and Saturday, April 13, at the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center on West Main Street in downtown Cedaredge.

Moon Night Photography Brik Berkes as Major Metcalf, Sean Johnson as Christopher Wren, and Erika Mori as Mollie in the Lone Tree Arts Center's production of Mousetrap.

The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie at the Lone Tree Arts Center

A group of strangers is stranded in a boarding house during a snowstorm — with a murderer. That is the setting for a new production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”, a classic murder mystery with an intricate plot, sophisticated humor, and unexpected turns. “The Mousetrap” has been continuously running in London’s West End since its debut on October 6, 1952, and is regarded as the world's longest-running play.

“The Mousetrap” opens Thursday April 11 and runs through April 21 at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Courtesy of Reel Rock Film Festival A packed house at Reel Rock Film Festival.

Friday, April 12

Reel Rock 18 film fest in Golden

The Colorado Mountain Club hosts the 18th annual Reel Rock Film Festival this weekend. The two-day event features four new climbing films that showcase the extraordinary feats of adventurers around the world. In addition to the film screenings, the festival will include giveaways, an open climbing wall for attendees to test their own skills, and access to the American Mountaineering Museum.

Reel Rock 18, Friday, April 12 to Saturday, April 13, at the American Mountaineering Center in Golden.

Lights, Camera, Music!

The Fort Collins Symphony presents a tribute to a century of cinematic music in its “Reel Music” concert. at the Timberline Church Auditorium. The evening features music from iconic films such as "Rocky," "The Lion King" and "Titanic," and includes a screening of Buster Keaton's silent film "The Goat" with live accompaniment.

The Fort Collins Symphony presents “Reel Music” at 7 p.m. Friday evening at Timberline Church Auditorium in Fort Collins.

Courtesy of Fort Collins Symphony Rehearsal for the Fort Collins Symphony.

Saturday, April 13

"Mother! The Story of Mary Harris Jones"

The Molly Brown House Museum marks the 110th anniversary of the Ludlow Massacre in southern Colorado with a live theater experience called "Mother! The Story of Mary Harris Jones". The play, written by Mike Broemmel and Jennifer Dempsey, portrays the life of Mother Jones, a prominent labor advocate known in her time as "America's Most Dangerous Woman".

"Mother! The Story of Mary Harris Jones", performed by Colorado Theatre in Non-Traditional Spaces on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. ⁠⁠at the historic Molly Brown Museum in Denver.

Altrusa International Art Fair in Grand Junction

The Altrusa International Art Fair at The Art Center of Western Colorado is a long-standing tradition celebrating the talents of local students of Mesa County Valley School District 51. This juried art show, put on by the local chapter of the service organization Altrusa International, has showcased the works of middle school and high school students for over sixty years. Works on display include a variety of mediums and the exhibition itself is one of the largest held annually at The Art Center, spanning multiple display halls. Professional jurors will examine and award students whose work shows significant achievements in their field. The show runs April 10 to the 29.

The Altrusa International Art Fair, Opening and Awards Ceremony, Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to –3 p.m. at The Art Center of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.

Courtesy Colorado Ballet/Amanda Tipton The artists of the Colorado Ballet rehearse for "MasterWorks," the company's last production of the season.

All weekend

Colorado Ballet's MasterWorks

The ballet’s 2023-2024 season concludes with seven performances of Colorado Ballet’s MasterWorks. This year, the annual showcase highlights three renowned works: George Balanchine's “Rubies”, Yoshihisa Arai's “Boléro”, and the world premiere of Lauren Lovette's “Three Views of a Mountain." The Colorado Ballet Orchestra, accompanied by guest artists Kip Jones (composer and violinist), David Korevaar (pianist), and David Crowe (bassist), will perform live music for each of these highlighted MasterWorks.

Colorado Ballet presents MasterWorks at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House from Friday, April 12 through April 21.

Amina Figarova and the Matsiko World Orphan Choir

Lafayette's The Muse Performance Space hosts a unique collaboration between Azerbaijani jazz pianist Amina Figarova and the Matsiko World Orphan Choir. The 90-minute performance features a suite blending African rhythms and jazz harmonies as its centerpiece, along with original compositions by the choir and traditional songs from Liberia.

Amina Figarova and the Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.

