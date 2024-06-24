Ouray police chief fired after multiple complaints as stepson faces sexual assault charges

The city of Ouray fired its police chief Monday. A letter from the city detailed numerous concerns including an alleged sexual assault in the chief’s home; complaints over the handling of certain cases; comments the chief made calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “terrorist organization” and a lewd window decal displayed on the back window of the chief’s Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The city announced the termination of Jeffrey Wood on Monday. Wood has been on paid administrative leave for months after his stepson was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 17-year-old in the chief’s home – he was a minor at the time of the incident. In the letter to the chief released by the city, Silas Clark, city administrator, outlines a bill of particulars that led up to the chief’s dismissal.

“I have considered all the information, including what you provided at the meeting. After considering all the facts and information before me, I have determined that you engaged in poor work performance, violations of state law and other actions inappropriate for the Chief of Police,” the letter reads.

In addition to the sexual assault case, the letter points to complaints filed over the handling of a case involving inappropriate photos being taken of young children; an accusation of excessive force and a 22-year-old woman who said she was made to feel uncomfortable by the chief on two different occasions. The letter also outlines an inappropriate truck window decal that showed two stick figures engaged in sexual acts while three other stick figures watched.

“Not only is this graphic in poor taste and not conduct becoming of the Chief of Police, given the allegations involving your stepson and the type of activity at issue in those allegations, it is offensive. There is no legitimate reason for such a graphic to be on your vehicle and it constitutes a violation of the law enforcement code of ethics contained in the 2016 Ouray Police Department Policy Manual,” Clarke’s letter reads.

