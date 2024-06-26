Colorado State Fair general manager to leave position in the fall

After six years as general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller will leave the position at the end of September. He confirmed this move on a phone call with KRCC but declined to give a reason or additional information.

KRCC reached out to the Colorado Department of Agriculture for comment and they provided the following statement from Stoller:

“Over the past 6 years I've had the privilege to be a part of this incredible organization, I've had the opportunity to work alongside some truly exceptional people. Together, we've achieved numerous milestones, tackled many large challenges, and forged a clear vision for the future.

While it's bittersweet to say goodbye, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the State Fair. I am confident that the State Fair will continue to thrive and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Credit Scott Stoller, LinkedIn / LinkedIn Scott Stoller began his role as the General Manager of the Colorado State Fair on July 2, 2018. He was previously the general manager of the Silver Dollar Fair in Chico, California.

CDA did not make an official statement about his departure.

Stoller was appointed as general manager in 2018. At that time, he told KRCC he’d had 13 years of experience managing various fairs in California.

Under his tenure, he implemented a master plan for the grounds in Pueblo and oversaw ongoing renovations and upgrades. He also saw the Colorado State Fair through the COVID-19 pandemic, including popular drive through fair food booths.

Last year, the fair had the highest attendance numbers recorded in more than a decade.

Stoller has also faced criticism about the fair’s finances, which has been leveled at the fair for decades. An audit five years ago put much of the criticism on the fair's board.

In response to the audit, Stoller said at the time reforms were already underway.

The Colorado State Fair Authority Board of Commissioners discussed the hiring process and transition plan to replace Stoller during their regular meeting on Wednesday. The job will be posted later this week.

Stoller continues to be actively managing this year’s fair and is involved in the transition plan.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.