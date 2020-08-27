With The Help Of Livestreams And A Fair Food Drive-Thru, The 2020 Colorado State Fair Is Still On

The Colorado State Fair gets underway on Friday with modifications as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some activities will continue at the fairgrounds in Pueblo, including livestock and horse shows. Events are not open to the public, but people can watch livestreams on the State Fair website.

Additionally, Colorado State Fair organizers are highlighting traditional fair foods with a drive-thru during the first four days of the annual event. The menu includes a number of items considered fair classics, including funnel cakes, fry bread and the Pass Key Italian sausage sandwich.

Visitors to the drive-thru will have to wear masks, remain in their vehicles and take the food with them as there will be no parking or seating options available.

On Sept. 5, competitive eaters are scheduled to be on site for the World Slopper-Eating Championship. No spectators will be allowed, but the event will be livestreamed.

A slopper consists of a beef patty and a slice of cheese over a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo chile.

According to fair organizers, up to eight competitive eaters, including Joey Chestnut and last year's winner Darron Breeden, will have eight minutes to eat as many sloppers as possible. Last year, Breeden won after consuming more than 28 sloppers in eight minutes.

The fair is also sponsoring other virtual events, including a pet photo competition, garden harvest competition, and a day camp for students in third through fifth grade.

The Colorado State Fair runs through Labor Day.

Last year more than 460,000 people attended the event.

KRCC host and reporter Mike Procell contributed to this report.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misspelled Joey Chestnut's and Darron Breeden's last names.