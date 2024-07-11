The doors to the Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs reopen after a year long renovation

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is reopening Saturday, July 13 after a year-long closure for a major renovation of its aging HVAC system.

The 121 year-old building served as the El Paso County Courthouse from 1903 – 1973. It’s been the home to the Pioneers Museum since 1979.



Some 21st Century technology, like light detectors and lasers helped make a smooth transition from the old HVAC system to the new. Once the old equipment was removed, crews made a 3-D model of the space the old units were in to ensure a proper fit for the new equipment.



The $8 million capital project to replace the HVAC system also included plaster repair, millwork, and new lighting. The museum has also added some new exhibits and refreshed others during the yearlong overhaul.



"We are thrilled to welcome back the community to their local history museum," said Matt Mayberry, director of the museum, on the museum's website.



Once the building reopens the public will be able to enter the former Division 3 courtroom of the old El Paso County Courthouse. It’s been closed to visitors since the museum opened.



Additionally, a former storage room has been transformed into a space where folks can watch museum staff catalog and prepare objects for exhibition.



The building restoration project was funded by a number of individuals, foundations, and business organizations, including the City of Colorado Springs.



The museum is hosting a grand reopening "Family Fun Day" on July 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. with live music and food trucks.

Note: The Pioneers Museum is a financial supporter of KRCC. Financial sponsors have no editorial influence.